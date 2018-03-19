YEREVAN. – Almost 90.5 percent of voters (over 4,630 people) have cast their ballots in favor of incumbent Vladimir Putin at the election precinct in the Russian embassy in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, in Russia’s presidential election on Sunday, informed the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter.

Communist party candidate Pavel Grudinin is in second place.

Representatives from the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States, as well as the proxy of Grudinin have followed the counting of the votes at this polling station.

An unprecedented voter turnout was recorded for the embassy. As case in point, solely 1,070 Russian citizens had come to vote at the embassy during the State Duma election in 2016.

More than 97,000 Russian election precincts, of which over 400—abroad, were opened on Sunday.

About 1,500 international observers from 109 countries followed the election.

Eight candidates, including incumbent President Vladimir Putin, are running for the office of President of Russia.