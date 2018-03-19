Russian President Vladimir Putin says all political forces in Russia must unite efforts to solve the country's problems.

Putin, who won 77 percent of Sunday's vote, his best ever election performance, said at a Kremlin meeting with seven other candidates who challenged him that the focus should be on raising living standards and solving other domestic issues.

The Russian leader on Monday emphasized the need to encourage economic growth and innovation, improve health care and education and modernize infrastructure.

He said the key goal is to combat poverty and reduce the gap between the rich and the poor.