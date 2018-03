The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) statement on the 30th anniversary of the massacre of the Armenian population in Sumgait, Azerbaijan, has been disseminated at the United Nations (UN), and as an official document.

The document has been posted on the UN official website, and it is accessible here.

This statement was disseminated at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), too.