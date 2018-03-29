STEPANAKERT. – Names of the casualties in Thursday’s anti-tank mine explosion, which occurred in Martakert Region of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), have been announced.

The capital city Stepanakert office of the HALO Trust organization informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that they are Pavel Hakobov, Marat Petrosyan, and Samson Avanesyan.

Two other demining specialists, Aram Mkrtchyan and Garik Gohiryan, were injured in the explosion.

“At present, the injured are receiving corresponding medical assistance at the Stepanakert Republican Hospital,” the aforesaid office added.

All the victims in this explosion are employees of the HALO Trust organization, and they are Artsakh residents.

Senor Hasratyan, Spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Army, had told us that what occurred has no connection with the army.