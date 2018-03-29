YEREVAN. – Greece wants to see a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as soon as possible, Greek Defense Minister Panagiotis Kammenos said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Vigen Sargsyan.

“Armenian Minister informed us about the situation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Our desire is to find a peaceful resolution as soon as possible. Our neighbors must understand that Armenia and Greece want to live in peace. We do our best and we are always ready to defend our rights,” Panagiotis Kammenos noted.