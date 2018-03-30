STEPANAKERT. - Garik Ghahriyan, 31, who was injured in the landmine explosion on early Thursday morning while in the vehicle of the HALO Trust demining organization in Nor Ghazanchi village in Martakert Region of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), continues to be in very critical condition.

But according to the information disseminated by the Artsakh Ministry of Health, there is a slight positive change in his condition.

Ghahriyan’s two lower limbs were amputated and his spleen was removed. He had suffered from hemorrhagic shock and sustained fractures to his spinal hip and small hip bones.

The other demining specialist who was injured in the explosion, Aram Mkrtchyan, 43, is in critical but stable condition, with a slight positive change in his condition, too. He had internal bleeding and a spleen rupture, and therefore his spleen also was removed.

Karabakh police release statement on landmine explosion that killed 3

Names of casualties in Karabakh landmine explosion are publicized

HALO Trust deminers killed and injured in explosion are natives of Artsakh