YEREVAN. – The HALO Trust employees who were killed and injured in a Karabakh landmine explosion were natives of Artsakh, representative of the HALO Trust organization told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“It was a group of male deminers,” he said, refusing to provide other details.

Three people were killed and two were injured as an off-road vehicle exploded on a landmine at the neutral zone nearby Martakert town on Thursday. One of the injured is critical.

There is still no official information regarding the incident. The representatives of Artsakh police urged the agency to wait for an official statement. Spokesperson for the Artsakh Defense Army Senor Hasratyan said the incident has no connection with the army.