STEPANAKERT. – One of the miners who was injured in the landmine explosion last week has been discharged from hospital, head of the hospital Armen Khachatryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A 43-year-old miner was discharged, while 31-year-old Garik Ghahiryan underwent the second surgery.

“There is a positive dynamics, and we hope that his condition will improve. His condition is described as critical, but stable,” Khachatryan said.

As reported earlier, Ghahriyan’s two lower limbs were amputated and his spleen was removed. He had suffered from hemorrhagic shock and sustained fractures to his spinal hip and small hip bones.

Three employees of HALO Trust were killed and two were injured in a landmine explosion.

