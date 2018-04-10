The European Union foreign ministers will revisit the Skripal's case, as well as consequences of mutual expulsions of diplomats, the EU Council noted.
The situation in Syria will become the second key subject of the meeting which will be held in Luxembourg on April 16, TASS reported.
"Foreign ministers will exchange views on Russia. They will discuss the latest developments in the aftermath of the Salisbury attack and as a follow-up to the European Council of 22-23 March, including the expulsion of Russian diplomats from a number of EU and non-EU countries," the statement reads.