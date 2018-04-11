The human rights organization Freedom House unveiled on April 11 its annual report on the state of freedom in the countries in transition, contact.az reported.
The report assesses the state of freedoms in countries on the basis of analysis of such indicators as: democratic governance, electoral process, civil society, independent media, local government, independence of the legal system, corruption.
The report notes that over the past year authoritarianism in Azerbaijan has only strengthened: restrictions on freedoms continued, consolidation of family power intensified, pressure on its opponents did not stop. Politically motivated arrests have become commonplace.