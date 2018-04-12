Kuwait Airways suspends flights to Beirut after the US warning over possible attack on Syria, Express.co.uk reported.

“Kuwait Airways wishes to inform its distinguished travellers that, on the basis of serious security warnings received from the Cypriot authorities, it is dangerous to fly the atmosphere surrounding the sisterly Republic of Lebanon in order to preserve the safety of our dear passengers and the commitment of Kuwait to the implementation of security and safety standards-1. It was decided to stop flights to Beirut from Thursday, April 12, until further notice, thanking your understanding and cooperation and hoping for safety for all,” the airline tweeted.

As reported earlier, the US President Donald Trump promised on April 11 to take the decision over chemical attack on the Syrian city on Douma within 48 hours.