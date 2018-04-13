The capital city Ankara Prosecutor’s Office has filed a petition with the Ministry of Justice of Turkey, with a request to remove the parliamentary immunities of eight MPs from the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of the country.
The said prosecutor’s office accuses these deputies—including Garo Paylan, an Istanbul Armenian MP from the HDP—of insulting the Turkish nation and the president of Turkey, and “making propaganda for the terrorist organization,” reported the Turkish state-run TRT radio and television.
With respect to Paylan, they are preparing to bring charges against him in connection with the statements he had made during an interview in Canada in 2017. He is accused of insulting the Turkish nation and the president of Turkey.
If the Turkish Ministry of Justice validates these accusations by the Ankara Prosecutor’s Office, the requests for the removal of the parliamentary immunities of these eight lawmakers will be submitted to the speaker of the Turkish parliament.