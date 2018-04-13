North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced his readiness to begin the process of denuclearization, Newsru.com reported referring to Tokyo Shimbun.

His remark came after the talks with the head of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping in late March.

According to Newsru, Kim Jong-un promised to prepare the roadmap for nuclear disarmament.

North Korean leader reportedly noted that this may happen after direct talks with the US President Donald Trump.

Washington must give guarantees for the preservation of the political system in the North Korea for the implementation of the plan, said the leader, adding that Pyongyang will lose the need for nuclear weapons if the US expresses its intention to discard its hostile policy against North Korea.