U.S., UK and France targeted Syria with 30 missiles, and one third of them were shot down, an official from the Syrian government said.
The missiles hit a research center participating in the production of chemical weapons in Damascus and a storage facility of chemical weapons in Homs.
The U.S., UK and France forces started strikes at 9 p.m. Washington time.
The attack did not affect the government buildings in the Syrian capital. The damage has not been assessed yet. New strikes are not expected in the near future Defence Secretary James Mattis said, adding that this was a “one-time shot”.