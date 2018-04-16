The US, UK and French missile attacks are a signal for Damascus, Moscow and Tehran, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told NTV channel on Saturday in Ankara.

According to him, the operation was aimed at reducing Damascus’ ability to use chemical weapons, while Russia impeded the UN Security investigation, TASS reported.

On April 14, the US, UK and France have launched missiles against Syrian chemical weapons facilities in response to a chemical weapons attack in Douma a week ago.

According to the US, there were three targets in the region of Damascus and Homs, allegedly linked to the Syrian chemical weapons program - a research institute, a command post and warehouses.