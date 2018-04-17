YEREVAN. – Supporters of “My Step” initiative led by MP Nikol Pashinyan are holding a sit-in at the Republic Square near the Armenian government building.
Some protesters are sitting on a busy street in order to block the road.
The government building are reportedly under heavy police protection.
- Protesters reach building of Armenia’s foreign ministry
- Armenian opposition leader announces the start of velvet revolution
- Pashinyan urges to gather at Republic Square
- Yerevan protesters surround buildings of state institutions