YEREVAN. – Vahagn Gevorgyan, a demonstrator from the “My Step” initiative which protests against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, and whom capital city Yerevan police detained on Thursday, took Sargsyan’s photo from the wall of the police station and threw it out the window.

Gevorgyan posted the respective video on his Facebook page.

As reported earlier, Yerevan police have detained 100 people, as of Thursday at 1:30pm.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by holding rallies, marching, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.