YEREVAN. – Numerous protesters are flooding Republic Square in downtown Yerevan as civil disobedience actions continue for the tenth consecutive day.

The square is closed for traffic, protesters are marching to the square from all directions to participate in a rally that is about to start at 7pm. This is the first rally to be held without Nikol Pashinyan and other MPs who were detained earlier today.

Police said 228 people have been detained as of 4 pm.

Earlier in the day police used force against protesters on Artsakh Street in Erebuni district. Police used special means and took away MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan. Numerous activists were detained in Erebuni district.