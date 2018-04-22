YEREVAN. – Deputies of Yelq faction Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikayelyan are detained, Special Investigation Service said in a statement.

They are detained on suspicion of organization of rally with violations of the order established by the law on freedom of assembly.

According to the statement, the MPs or people acting on their order violated the provisions of the law on freedom of assembly. Moreover, they called on other participants to block the streets and entrances to government buildings, the statement says.

According to the Constitution, speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan was informed about the detentions.