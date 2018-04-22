YEREVAN. – In any case, avoid possible clashes with the police, do not respond to violence, “My Step” movement leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan said in his address to the protesters.

His message was read by MP from Yelq parliamentary group Lena Nazaryan, a member of the Civil Contract party. According to her, Pashinyan said that the fight should continue regardless of his presence.

“Do not to stay on the street at night,” she said.

The member of the Civil Contract party Ruben Rubinyan noted that the actions of civil disobedience will continue until Serzh Sargsyan steps back. He informed that the actions will start at 08.15 every morning.

“If they provoke a clash, do not respond, change the place. Residents of the regions either join the protests in Yerevan, or hold actions at home. We do not forget about strikes,” he said.

A short meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan was held in Marriott hotel on Sunday morning. In response to Pashinyan’s intention to discuss conditions of his resignation, Sargsyan accused the politician of blackmail and left the hotel.

Later on police used force against protesters on Artsakh street and detained dozens of people, including MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan. The whereabouts of Pashinyan are unknown. Mirzoyan and Mikaelyan are at Shengavit police station. All three were later arrested.