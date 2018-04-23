YEREVAN. – The rally of “My Step” initiative started at Republic Square, the central square of Yerevan.

As the correspondent of Armenian News - NEWS.am reports, before the beginning of the rally the residents poured out onto the streets to celebrate the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan announced his resignation after eleven days of nationwide protests throughout Armenia.

“I address as head of the country for the last time. Nikol Pashinyan was right. I was wrong. The created situation has several solutions, but I will not resort to any of them; it is not mine. I am leaving the post of head of the country, Prime Minister of Armenia,” he said.

Leader of the opposition “My Step” initiative, Nikol Pashinyan, as well as MPs Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan were released earlier in the day, well, after the meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan had a short talk before the media on Sunday morning. Pashinyan said the only topic to discuss is the terms for Sargsyan’s resignation, whereas Sargsyan accused the opposition leader of blackmail and left the hall.