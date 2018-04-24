YEREVAN. – On the 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan will head the march from Republic Square—at the heart of capital city Yerevan—to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, on Tuesday at 3pm.

“Today is April 24, and we shall pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Great Genocide,” Pashinyan noted live on Facebook. “Tomorrow [Wednesday], you know that the second round of talks with the authorities will take place, and these negotiations shall pertain to the transfer of power without a shock.

“And tomorrow evening at 7, we will hold a rally, again at Republic Square, to let you know what the course of negotiations is, and what we need to do to bring the declared velvet nonviolent people’s revolution to its logical and complete end.

“Today, we already will use the opportunity and have some political discussions so that we clearly record what phase we are at, and with what specific steps we shall guarantee the de jure recording of the people’s victory.”