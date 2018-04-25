YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia is trying to gain time, and I advise him not to do it, leader of Armenian opposition Nikol Pashinyan said.
Commenting on acting Armenian PM’s statement that the PM cannot be elected on the street, Pashinyan said: “Karen Karapetyan did not clearly understand what we were telling: the head of government must be elected at the National Assembly, he has to be nominated by a faction, according to the law, and the people at the square have to give their consent”.