YEREVAN. – Meeting of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia’s (RPA) parliamentary faction is currently underway at the National Assembly (NA).

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from parliament that the head of faction, Vahram Baghdasaryan, noted that even though they are always ready for negotiations, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and NA “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal was not negotiating, but a unilateral compulsion.

“We are fighting for the coordinated progress of our country,” Baghdasaryan added.

And when asked who will be the RPA’s candidate for prime minister, Baghdasaryan responded that they will discuss and decide on this matter.

After 11-day protest rallies by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, two-term-ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.