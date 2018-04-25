A few minutes ago, demonstrators closed off the road leading to Zvartnots International Airport in Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the scene that, since the Yerevan-Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin) motorway has been blocked, people are going to the airport by foot.

After 11-day protest rallies by the opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests on Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.