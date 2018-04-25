Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party MP Suren Manukyan has announced that he is joining the “people’s revolution” in Armenia.

“I express my solidarity with the people’s revolution and its leader, Nikol Pashinyan,” Manukyan wrote, in particular, on his Facebook page. “I have always been faithful to the voice of my voters—the people of Tavush region, being their friend.

“Considering all this and responding to my voters’ demand at this decisive moment, I [hereby] join the nationwide movement.”

After 11-day protest rallies by the opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk will not take place.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests on Wednesday, since the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

To note, the ARF is the coalition government partner of the RPA.