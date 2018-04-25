YEREVAN. – The Armenian Revolutionary Federation decided to withdraw from the ruling coalition amid ongoing political tensions, ARF said in a statement.

According to the statement, over the past days the ARF has been trying to find a solution though dialogue in the interests of the country and the people.

“We are convinced that the current situation should be solved exclusively within the legal, constitutional framework,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the National Assembly should elect the Prime Minister, who has developed the government's internal and external policies to suppress internal political tensions, to overcome the political crisis as well as to prepare for parliamentary elections with full democratic conditions.