YEREVAN.- Members of Yerevan Council of Elders from the Yelk bloc demand resignation of mayor Taron Margaryan, head of Yelk Bloc Fraction at Yerevan City Council, Davit Khazhakyan noted in his statement.

"Dear compatriots,

Yerevan is the locomotive of the change of power in Armenia, which means that there must be a change of power in Yerevan.

In view of the above, the members of Yelk Bloc Fraction at Yerevan Council of Elders demand resignation of the mayor Taron Margaryan.

After the resignation, the council will set the day of snap elections and the fraction will propose the candidate for the mayor's post".