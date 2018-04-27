Nikol Pashinyan, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Armenia (RA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, on Thursday evening met with Arsen Hambardzumyan, representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia; and Armen Rustamyan, head of the NA ARF faction.

“We discussed the [current] internal political situation in the RA and the possible avenues for a solution,” Pashinyan wrote, in particular, on his Facebook page.

Following Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation, the Prosperous Armenia Party—led by NA “Tsarukyan Faction” head and tycoon MP Gagik Tsarukyan—joined the Pashinyan led-movement, while the ARF withdrew from the ruling coalition with the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) and recalled its ministers.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President and RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

And on Thursday, Pashinyan invited Karapetyan for a public talk on Friday, and before the media.