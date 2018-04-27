YEREVAN. – Nikol Pashinyan’s new invitation practically does not differ from the previous one, except that this time he does not dictate as to with whom to come to negotiations.

Aram Araratyan, spokesperson of Acting Prime Minister and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan, on Friday issued a statement with such content.

“Karen Karapetyan’s response [to this new invitation] is the same as last time,” the statement also reads. “Negotiations where one side exclusively dictates the agenda, whereas the other side cannot submit an agenda, cannot be considered negotiations

“In addition, Karen Karapetyan maintains the view that conducting negotiations before the media already suggests that the objective of the negotiations is not the achieving of any results.

“For that reason, the Acting Prime Minister considers viewless to participate in ‘negotiations’ that do not have the likelihood of finding solutions.

“In Karen Karapetyan’s view, Mr. Pashinyan should accept the President of the Republic’s proposal addressed to all parliamentary and extra-parliamentary forces, [and] about jointly discussing the situation in the country and the ways out of it.”

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the movement, led by opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, ex-President and RPA leader Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

And on Thursday, Pashinyan invited Karapetyan for a public talk on Friday, and before the media.