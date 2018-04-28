Nikol Pashinyan, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, on Saturday morning met with Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

“We discussed the current situation in the country, and the avenues for resolving [this situation],” Pashinyan wrote, in particular, on his Facebook page.

After 11-day nationwide protest actions by the Nikol Pashinyan-led movement, ex-President and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) leader Serzh Sargsyan on Monday resigned from his recently-elected post of Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Pashinyan announced that they will continue negotiations with the incumbent authorities on Wednesday, and toward achieving a smooth transfer of power in Armenia. But it became clear on Tuesday evening that this talk would not take place.

Acting PM and RPA Vice Chairman Karen Karapetyan stated that Pashinyan had posited new, unilateral demands.

Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, announced that they are resuming their protests as of Wednesday, since the RPA wants to retain power at the expense of Sargsyan’s resignation.

And on Thursday, Pashinyan invited Karapetyan to start the second round of negotiations on Friday, and before the media.

But Aram Araratyan, the spokesperson of Karen Karapetyan, on Friday issued a statement, according to which the acting PM considers “negotiations” with Nikol Pashinyan viewless, and therefore he refused to take part.