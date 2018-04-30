YEREVAN. – This awakening of the people raises the level of security of Armenia.

Opposition movement leader, Civil Contract Party Political Council member and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday stated the aforesaid to reporters in Parliament.

To the remark that Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic; NKR) Minister of Defense and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan had stated that the most recent tension on the line of contact with Azerbaijan is due to the events unrolling in Armenia, Pashinyan responded as follows: “It’s understandable that security is a priority to us. I believe that the people’s awakening raises the level of security of Armenia. As a result of all this, the fighting spirit of both the [Armenian] people and the army increases.

“I fully support the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the NKR authorities. In case of being elected Prime Minister [of Armenia], one of the first steps [of mine] will be to get familiarized with the security-related operational situation and take necessary measures.”

When asked about his position on the Karabakh conflict, Nikol Pashinyan said as follows: “My position hasn’t changed. I’ve said during interviews with international media that Azerbaijan’s position is non-constructive, aggressive. And under conditions when statements are made from Azerbaijan that they shall capture [Armenia’s capital city of] Yerevan, then our main task is to consistently strengthen our army, consistently strengthen the combat-readiness and [fighting] spirit of the army, consistently raise the general mood of our society, and thus [to increase] the country’s defense capability; that’s the pledge to bring Azerbaijan to the constructive arena.

“[And the] OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries [Russia, US, and France] should contribute to Azerbaijan’s putting an end to its aggressive rhetoric and returning to the constructive arena.”