U.S. State Department Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs A. Wess Mitchell spoke by telephone with Civil Contract MP Nikol Pashinyan.
The sides discussed recent political developments in Armenia. Mitchell stressed that the US government is confident that the current situation will be resolved peacefully, in accordance with the Armenian constitution and the rule of law.
Mitchell urged the Armenian people for the peaceful nature of the demonstrations and expressed hope that security forces and those exercising their right to peaceful assembly will both remain committed to non-violence.
He also noted that the U.S. government looks forward to working closely with the new government in Armenia, aiming to further deepen the decades-long U.S.-Armenian relationship to the benefit of both nations.