Top politicians of Japan, China and South Korea will meet in Tokyo on May 9 in order to discuss the possibility of cooperation on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean presidential administration said on Tuesday in a statement.
According to the statement, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will discuss the results of Moon's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as well as other issues of the international agenda.