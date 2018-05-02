YEREVAN.- Armenia's acting minister of culture Armen Amiryan has resigned, Mr. Amiryan said about his decision to the demonstrators, holding protest actions near the building of the Armenian Ministry of Culture.

A few hours ago Amiryan noted that he was only the acting minister, however the protesters continued to insist on his resignation.

From the early morning numerous cultural figures gathered near the building of the Armenian Ministry of Culture, demanding th resignation of the acting minister. After learning about Amiryan's decision, they thanked and went to the Republic Square.