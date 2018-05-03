STEPANAKERT. – The Artsakh Defense Ministry dismissed regular disinformation about the alleged shelling of the civilian population.
“Today, the Azerbaijani media spread another disinformation, according to which the Karabakh armed forces allegedly fired on civilians working near the border village of Jamanli last night, as a result of which equipment was damaged.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh refutes these reports, which pursue propagandistic goals, and again reminds that the advanced units of the NKR Defense Army do not target, and will not target civilians. As always, the Artsakh Armed Forces are committed to the ceasefire regime and never act as an aggressor,” the statement reads.