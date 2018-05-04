YEREVAN. – Candidate for the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia (RA), National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday met with the Iranian deputy chief of mission, and the UN resident coordinator and UNDP resident representative.

“Today I had a meeting with Ali Naser Sobhanipour, the Deputy Chief of Mission to the RA ([Iranian] Ambassador Seyed Kazzem Sajjadi is not in Armenia),” Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page. “I informed the deputy chief of mission about the arrangements that were reached regarding the surmounting of the internal political crisis [in Armenia], and I sent my friendly message to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“I had a meeting also with Shomby Sharp, the UN Resident Coordinator in the RA. We discussed matters in connection with making the UN-implemented programs in Armenia more effective.”