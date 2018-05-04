The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) would consider itself the opposition despite retaining a majority of lawmakers in parliament, deputy head of RPA Armen Ashotyan told Associated Press.

“In my personal opinion, there is no way of any cooperation with new political forces,” he said. “We will not be part of this government.”

Ashotyan said if the streets stay calm as agreed, the RPA will assist the election of Pashinyan.

“We had two criteria to assist any candidate. The first is a necessary threshold of signatures ... The second is to calm down the situation on the streets, not blocking interstate roads, airports, etc.,” he said. “So the man who could cope with these criteria is considered to be Nikol Pashinian.”