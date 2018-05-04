People’s Alliance, an alliance between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has nominated Recep Tayyip Erdogan's candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, Turkish PM Binali Yildirim told reporters on Friday.
“We are living an historic day. Today we are taking a very good step toward a more stable governance system in Turkey,” Hurriyet Daily News reported quoting Yildirim.
As reported earlier, all 316 members of the AKP’s parliamentary group voted in favor of nominating Erdogan as its presidential candidate.