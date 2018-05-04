YEREVAN.- Armenian opposition movement leader, candidate for Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan called on citizens not to lose their vigilance and to be ready to resume the protest actions.

Pashinyan noted on his Facebook page that the position of the authorities on the May 8 election is known at the level of political statement, but the fact has not been recorded yet, which mean that the situation may change at any moment.

"It is not excluded that any moment I can call on you to go outside and block streets. We should have no illusions that the corrupt system will give up easily. We must keep our vigilance," Pashinyan noted.