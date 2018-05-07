YEREVAN. – Entrepreneurs have nothing to do in the executive and legislative power of Armenia, head of ARF faction, Armen Rustamyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, power and business should be divided, otherwise Armenia has no future.

“I am not talking about a particular person. We have talked to Nikol Pashinyan about it,” Rustamyan said.

According to him, old oligarchs should not be replaced by new ones while forming a new government.

“If they are engaged in business, what are they doing in the National Assembly and the government?” head of ARF faction wonders.