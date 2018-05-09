STEPANAKERT. – Processions by the Republic of Artsakh Defense Army (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic DA) on Wednesday kicked off, on the streets of capital city Stepanakert, the festive events devoted to the triple-holiday.

Subsequently, the traditional march was held. It brought together President Bako Sahakyan, new Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan—Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh, and representatives from the high-ranking command staff of the armed forces and from public circles, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the Stepanakert Memorial, the participants in this march paid tribute to the Armenian heroes who became martyrs for the homeland.

Subsequently, commemoration ceremonies were held at the first tank-monument that liberated Shushi town on May 9, 1992, and at the Vazgen Sargsyan Monument.

Following these festive events, a military consultation was held at the Artsakh DA headquarters. During the talk, Artsakh Minister of Defense, and Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, briefed the heads of state of the two Armenian republics on the current situation along the frontline with Azerbaijan. Also, the discussants conferred on matters related to the further expansion of cooperation as well as the improvement of the mechanisms to keep the adversary in check.