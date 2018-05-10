Russia supports consultations to determine the steps in order to maintain Iranian nuclear deal, said Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“We consider it important that all the other partners of the deal can quickly assess the current situation, hold the necessary consultations and develop steps in order to maintain this important document, which is important for regional stability and for maintaining non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. We agreed to conduct appropriate contacts with our German colleagues,” Russian Foreign Minister said after the talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

The US withdrawal from Iranian nuclear deal threatens to destabilize the situation in the Middle East, TASS reported quoting Lavrov.

According to him, the lifting of Iranian sanctions is not subject to revision.

“As for unilateral US sanctions, we can do nothing about it. But this cannot concern the lifting of sanctions, which were introduced by the UN Security Council. This is not a subject to revision,” Lavrov concluded.