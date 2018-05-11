YEREVAN. – A technico-military scientific research institute is planned to be established in Armenia, and whose objective will be to ensure the implementation of tasks of scientific and technical developments and to create prerequisites for selling domestically manufactured military products in foreign markets.
Deputy Defense Minister Davit Pakhchanyan noted the aforesaid at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government, and as he presented the government draft decision on establishing the abovementioned institute (PHOTOS). He added that this institute will form coordinated tactical and technical military tasks.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, said as follows: “In fact, with this, we [Armenia] want to create a ‘brain center’ for the military-industrial complex, and which will decide on the priorities and needs and will formulate the long-term and short-term requirement that we have.”
The government unanimously adopted this draft decision.