Armenia's foreign policy will remain unchanged after this political crisis. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Russia- 24 TV channel.

"The truth of the matter is that our process, our national movement had no foreign policy agenda. It was purely internal political process connected with internal issues," Pashinyan noted.

He stressed that he is not a pro-Western or pro-Russian politician, nor does he relate himself to pro-American, pro-Iranian or pro-Georgian politicians.

"At present I am prime minister not as the member of concrete party or fraction. Now I represent the Armenian people and that national movement which happened in April in Armenia. And this movement did not raise any foreign policy issues, "Pashinyan said.