A public ceremony of dismantlement of the North Korean nuclear test ground of Punggye-ri is scheduled for one day between May 23 and May 25, North Korea’s KCNA news agency said on Saturday citing the country’s Foreign Ministry, TASS reported.

The ceremony will depend on weather conditions, the agency said. Currently, Pyongyang is carrying out relevant technical preparations.

The North Korean authorities had promised to dismantle the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in May, with the process being made public. The agreement to this effect was reached at a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Panmunjom on April 27. Kim Jong-un promised to invite journalists and security experts to North Korea to watch the process.