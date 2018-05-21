The situation in the Middle East after the US exit from Iran nuclear deal may become even more acute, German-Russian political scientist Alexander Rahr told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, now everything is possible, and the Europeans, together with the Russia, actively oppose the violation of previously reached agreements on the Iranian nuclear deal, they try to defend it in all possible ways. The political scientist noted that Moscow and Brussels support observance of international law.

As the expert noted, now everything depends on the position of Iran and if Tehran decides to adhere to conditions of this deal, then Russia and the EU will stand by its side, thereby supporting the terms of this agreement.

"The US needs guarantees that the Iranians do not develop nuclear weapons. However there is a question whether America wants to cooperate with Iran in general? This is something I do not understand. Maybe America have decided that Iran should be isolated, thus making it an outcast of the international community, "the political scientist said.