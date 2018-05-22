YEREVAN. – There must be a legal and political justification for snap elections, National Assembly Vice Chair Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, the political situation in Armenia may change every five months, so, to accept this logic, snap elections are expected to be held every five months.
Asked to comment on government programs Sharmazanov recalled Pashinyan's statement that he was not going to bring blank paper in order to fail the government's program.
“Therefore, if we accept the program, we are entering a different stage and it is too early to talk about snap elections for at least 2-3 months.”