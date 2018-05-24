Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he discussed with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the situation following the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal.

"We exchanged opinions on the situation that has developed as a result of unilateral moves by the US to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program," he said.

Macron, in his turn, told reporters that the nuclear agreement with Iran should be preserved, and the Islamic Republic should honor its commitments under the deal, TASS reported.

"As we have already mentioned during the EU-Western Balkans summit, we need to achieve a situation in which Iran strictly fulfills its obligations under the nuclear agreement and honors its obligations," he said.

The French leader said that "pragmatic agreements" are needed, under which French companies "keep their economic profit, despite the US sanctions, and maintain their economic presence in Iran."

The two leaders also addressed the situation in the southeast of Ukraine.

"We emphasized the importance of strict compliance with the Minsk agreements to ensure a stable comprehensive settlement of the crisis in Ukraine," the Russian president said after the talks.