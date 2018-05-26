Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday sent a message of congratulations to his Georgian colleague Giorgi Kvirikashvili, in connection with Georgia’s national day: centennial of the restoration of state independence.
“I am confident that the friendly relations existing between our peoples, as well as the high level of current bilateral interstate relations between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia, will serve for the benefit of our states, from now on as well,” reads, in particular, the congratulatory message by PM Pashinyan.